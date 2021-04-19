Conflux Network Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $906.43 million and approximately $37.47 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,083.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.34 or 0.03858367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00454413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $873.14 or 0.01585103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.38 or 0.00623375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00526778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00057973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.41 or 0.00401942 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00242388 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 823,531,600 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

