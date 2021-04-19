CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of CONMED worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,368,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,689,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CONMED by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,053,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNMD opened at $130.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,255.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $136.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.