Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.29% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

CNTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,626. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

