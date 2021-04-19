Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CNTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CNTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,626. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

