Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CNTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CNTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,626. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

