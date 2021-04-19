ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $60.00 at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of COP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.89. 6,584,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,825,653. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

