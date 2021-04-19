Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $3,152,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

