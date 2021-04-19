Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $238.22. 13,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,989. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

