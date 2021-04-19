Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $82.71 million and $2.56 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

