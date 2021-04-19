Contrasting Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 12.94% N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00%

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.35%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Meridian Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.03 million 1.68 $4.25 million N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 3.45 $67.00 million $1.30 14.13

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.