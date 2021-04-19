Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.49.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.