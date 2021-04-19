Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.07

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 279937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

