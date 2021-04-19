Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.99

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 181709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,780,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.