Cornichon Price Hits $0.0907 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $3,956.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

