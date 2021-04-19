Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Corning stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

