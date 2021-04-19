Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,616. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.