CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $29,521.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

