Country Trust Bank Acquires 2,323 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after buying an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $96.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

