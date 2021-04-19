Country Trust Bank Buys 5,876 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $55,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.79. 146,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,566. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

