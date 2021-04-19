Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 20.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 236,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.9% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $190.79. 50,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,459. The company has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.