Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded down $22.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $614.32. The stock had a trading volume of 267,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $382.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.73 and its 200 day moving average is $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

