Country Trust Bank Has $19.29 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.78. 261,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,873,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.86. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.