Country Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.40% of Hanesbrands worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 168,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.07. 101,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,632. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.