Country Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $21,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,415.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

