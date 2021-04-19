Country Trust Bank Sells 9,124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $232.04. The company had a trading volume of 70,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $190.44. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

