Country Trust Bank Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.19% of Five Below worth $20,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.34. 15,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,958. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

