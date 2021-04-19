Country Trust Bank Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,920 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $30,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 75,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $136.82. 229,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,678. The company has a market capitalization of $336.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.73.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

