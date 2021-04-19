Country Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,036 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after buying an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.58. 10,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,375. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.