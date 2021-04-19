COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Down 2.6% This Week

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $97.40 or 0.00173504 BTC on popular exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00276677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00669738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.76 or 0.99404404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.55 or 0.00868465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.