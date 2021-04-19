Cowen Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Market Perform

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

