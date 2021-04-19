Cowen Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Market Perform

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.
NYSE:TEL opened at $133.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $136.01.
In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
