CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 51,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,129. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03.

