CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.