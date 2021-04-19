CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. 10,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,460. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.