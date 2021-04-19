CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.98. The stock had a trading volume of 237,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

