CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 348.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.09. 313,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,079,112. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.79.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

