Cred (LBA) Trading Down 41.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Cred has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $6.28 million and $990,820.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00087976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.88 or 0.00636258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00040564 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (CRYPTO:LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

