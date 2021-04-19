Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Itau BBA Securities

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,204. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,621 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after buying an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

