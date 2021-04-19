Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. 94,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,479. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.