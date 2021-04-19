Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cricut stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

