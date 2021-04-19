Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $20.00 on Monday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

