Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $20.00 on Monday. Cricut has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

