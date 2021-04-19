Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.50

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 3839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,962,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.