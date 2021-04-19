Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EWTX stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $25.16. 4,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,650. Cricut has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.49.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

