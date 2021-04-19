Critical Analysis: Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) & Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Columbine Valley Resources alerts:

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia -52.13% 19.99% 8.61%

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of 5.46, suggesting that its share price is 446% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Penn Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.39 $70.59 million $8.97 1.34

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Columbine Valley Resources and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Penn Virginia has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Penn Virginia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Penn Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Columbine Valley Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbine Valley Resources Company Profile

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbine Valley Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbine Valley Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.