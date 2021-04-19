CROAT (CROAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $347.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $291,147.53 and $347.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,638,956 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

