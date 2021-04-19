Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Trading Up 2.5%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) shares were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 1,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROMF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

