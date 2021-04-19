CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.95

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 87391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

CAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The stock has a market cap of $752.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

