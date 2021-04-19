Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 100,114 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 146.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,114 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.