Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,478 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

