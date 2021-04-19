Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,981 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

