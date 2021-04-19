Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

Visa stock opened at $226.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

